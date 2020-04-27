Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 1,848 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

