Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLOW opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $779.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

