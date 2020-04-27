Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.83 ($2.00).

DC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 96 ($1.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.83 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

