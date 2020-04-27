Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial cut their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of DIV opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.80. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.44%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

