DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $34,141,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 688,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 415,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,251,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

