Devro (LON:DVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Devro from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Devro alerts:

Devro stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.92) on Thursday. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $244.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.60.

Devro (LON:DVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.36%.

In related news, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.