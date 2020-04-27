Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.05 and its 200 day moving average is €13.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 52 week high of €22.62 ($26.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

