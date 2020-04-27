Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 491 ($6.46).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 58.95 ($0.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $716.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.95.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.