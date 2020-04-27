Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

