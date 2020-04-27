Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

