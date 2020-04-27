Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.