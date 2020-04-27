Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

