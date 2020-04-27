DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.77. DA Davidson has a “Average” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Comerica stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $79.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Comerica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,498 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Comerica by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.