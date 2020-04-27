DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.

IEX stock opened at $152.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $124,464,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

