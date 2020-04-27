DA Davidson Comments on Origin Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.