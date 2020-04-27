DA Davidson Comments on First Community Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a report issued on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

FCCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Pwmco LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

