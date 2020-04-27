Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

