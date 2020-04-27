Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $812,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,647 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

