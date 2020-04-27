Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.