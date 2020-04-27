CyberOptics’ (CYBE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CyberOptics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

