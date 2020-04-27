Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post $364.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $367.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $103.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

