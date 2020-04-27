Critical Analysis: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) vs. Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Venus Concept and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -67.65% -491.66% -67.61% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -113.76%

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.50 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.89 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Venus Concept on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

