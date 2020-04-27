Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 120,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,608 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

