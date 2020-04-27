Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.