Cribstone Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,060.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.