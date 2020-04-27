Cowen (COWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COWN opened at $9.44 on Monday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $121,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

