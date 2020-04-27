Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.26. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

