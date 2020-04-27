Contrasting Chewy (CHWY) & Its Rivals

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chewy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -69.90 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $455.14 million 12.78

Chewy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chewy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 9 0 2.64 Chewy Competitors 265 967 2704 91 2.65

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Chewy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.86% -20.80% -7.22%

Summary

Chewy competitors beat Chewy on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

