ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 63,630 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

