CONMED (CNMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.08-3.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.08-3.13 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.86.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.