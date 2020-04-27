Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of CPSI opened at $23.09 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $331.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.