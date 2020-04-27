Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

