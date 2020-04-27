Comparing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) & SBA Communications (NYSE:SBAC)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

94.9% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 4.82 $3.98 million $1.54 17.86 SBA Communications $2.01 billion 16.99 $146.99 million $8.49 36.02

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. National Storage Affiliates Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.36% 0.14% 0.06% SBA Communications 7.30% -4.24% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 SBA Communications 0 1 11 0 2.92

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $290.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.04%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Summary

SBA Communications beats National Storage Affiliates Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

