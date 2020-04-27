Comparing Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) & CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (NASDAQ:CIHKY)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mogo Finance Technology and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 536.63%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $45.07 million 0.55 -$8.16 million ($0.67) -1.33 CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $51.75 billion 2.18 $13.19 billion $2.57 8.69

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -15.38% -791.89% -13.90% CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR beats Mogo Finance Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

