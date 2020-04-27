Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.28 ($41.03).

EPA SGO opened at €22.96 ($26.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.11. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

