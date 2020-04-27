Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

