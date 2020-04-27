Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.
NASDAQ:CODX opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million and a PE ratio of -38.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
