Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million and a PE ratio of -38.92.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

