CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.72 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

