CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

