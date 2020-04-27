Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.65 on Monday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.