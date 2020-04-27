Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 106,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,886 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.