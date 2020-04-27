Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

