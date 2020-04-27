Citigroup Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 147 Price Target

Citigroup set a SEK 147 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 125 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a SEK 140 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 146.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

Shares of VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 117.95 on Friday. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 143.54 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 147.95.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.