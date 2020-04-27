Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

