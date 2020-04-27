Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

