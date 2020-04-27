Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

