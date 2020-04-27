Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Cintas reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,940,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $200.18 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average of $254.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

