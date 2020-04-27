Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

NYSE:CI opened at $188.20 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day moving average is $189.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.