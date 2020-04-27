Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after acquiring an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cigna by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $188.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

