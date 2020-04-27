Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

